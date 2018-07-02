Islanders Agree to Terms with Seth Helgeson

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with defenseman Seth Helgeson on a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) deal.

Helgeson, 27, played all 76 games for the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, last season and served as an alternate captain. He recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and a team-leading 137 penalty minutes in his first year with the organization.

A native of Faribault, Minn., Helgeson is a veteran of 294 AHL games with the Sound Tigers and Albany Devils, totaling 50 points (eight goals, 42 assists), 399 penalty minutes and a plus-40 rating. In addition, he has notched four points (one goal, three assists) and a plus-1 rating in 50 career NHL games with the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey selected Helgeson in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2009 National Hockey League Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Helgeson played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Minnesota. He recorded 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 150 games, including a career-best 14 points (five goals, nine assists) his junior year.

Helgeson also spent two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League from 2007-09.

