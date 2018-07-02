Islanders Agree to Terms with Mike Sislo

July 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Mike Sislo has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Sislo, 30, notched 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 68 games last season with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. The Superior, WI native added two points (one goal, one assist) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games.

In 444 career AHL games with the Albany Devils, Toronto Marlies, San Antonio Rampage and Tucson, Sislo has 271 points (129 goals, 142 assists). He's added 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 27 career Calder Cup Playoff Games. Sislo represented Albany in the 2015-16 All Star Game and was named to the 2015-16 AHL Second All-Star Team after posting a career-high 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists).

Sislo made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils in 2013-14 and appeared in a career-high 18 NHL games with New Jersey in 2015-16. In 42 career NHL games, he recorded five points (three goals, two assists).

Prior to his professional career, Sislo played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire, serving as captain during his senior year in 2010-11. Before attending college, he played two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League.

Reserve Your Seats: 2018-19 Sound Tigers ticket plans are more affordable than ever and offer savings of at least 30% from the box office price - the highest percentage of savings in team history. See the new and improved pricing structures options for FULL SEASON pricing and FLEX PLAN pricing here.

Become a Plan Holder and Win: Each weekday in July, the Sound Tigers will randomly select one ticket holder to win a great prize, which can include anything from merchandise to gift cards to a VIP suite at a Sound Tigers game in 2018-19. Just put down a deposit on any season ticket package (full season, 20-game, 10-game) and you are automatically entered into the daily drawings. Winners will be contacted by a team representative and also listed at SoundTigers.com.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.