Islanders Agree to Terms with Matt Lorito

July 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Matt Lorito on a two-year deal. The first year is a two-way (NHL/AHL) contract, while the second year is a one-way (NHL) deal.

Lorito, 27, spent each of the last two seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 105 points (45 goals, 60 assists) in 120 games and earning two trips to the AHL All-Star Classic. He ranked fourth on the Griffins in scoring last season with 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 59 games and led the club in 2016-17 with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in 61 contests. Lorito helped Grand Rapids capture the 2017 Calder Cup championship, scoring 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 19 playoff games.

A native of Oakville, Ont., Lorito has 171 points (66 goals, 105 assists) and a plus-17 rating in 202 career AHL games with the Griffins and the Albany Devils. He made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings last season, recording one assist in two games.

Prior to his professional career, the 5'9, 172-pound winger spent four seasons at Brown University and amassed 106 points (47 goals, 59 assists) in 118 games. He served as Bears captain during his senior campaign in 2014-15 and was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League First Team in 2012-13.

Reserve Your Seats: 2018-19 Sound Tigers ticket plans are more affordable than ever and offer savings of at least 30% from the box office price - the highest percentage of savings in team history. See the new and improved pricing structures options for 1b7e1 FULL SEASON pricing and 70f2c FLEX PLAN pricing here.

Become a Plan Holder and Win: Each weekday in July, the Sound Tigers will randomly select one ticket holder to win a great prize, which can include anything from merchandise to gift cards to a VIP suite at a Sound Tigers game in 2018-19. Just put down a deposit on any season ticket package (full season, 20-game, 10-game) and you are automatically entered into the daily drawings. Winners will be contacted by a team representative and also listed at 16b8b SoundTigers.com.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.