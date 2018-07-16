Islanders Agree to Terms with Burroughs

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Kyle Burroughs has agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Burroughs has played each of the past three seasons with the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. In 186 games, the 23-year-old has 59 points (11 goals, 48 assists) and a plus-9 rating. Last season, Burroughs had a career year with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 75 games. The 6'0, 203-pound defenseman has also played 18 career games in the ECHL with the Missouri Mavericks, totaling seven points (one goal, six assists).

The Vancouver, B.C. native played five seasons in the WHL with the Regina Pats and the Medicine Hat Tigers prior to turning pro. In 250 career games in the WHL, Burroughs had 120 points (22 goals, 98 assists) and was a plus-48. He played in 19 playoff games and had six points (one goal, five assists).

Burroughs was selected by the Islanders in the seventh round (196th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

