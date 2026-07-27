Isaiah Wooden Sr. Takes It All the Way!

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Isaiah Wooden Sr. breaks through THREE tackles on his way to the end-zone for this punt return touchdown!







Canadian Football League Stories from July 26, 2026

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