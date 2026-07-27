Isaiah Wooden Sr. Takes It All the Way!
Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Isaiah Wooden Sr. breaks through THREE tackles on his way to the end-zone for this punt return touchdown!
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