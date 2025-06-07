Isaiah Wooden Sr. Returns Kick 105 Yards for Ticats Touchdown: CFL
June 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Hamilton kick returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. returns a kick 105 yards to the house for a Tiger-Cats touchdown.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 7, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.