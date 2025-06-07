Sports stats



CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Isaiah Wooden Sr. Returns Kick 105 Yards for Ticats Touchdown: CFL

June 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


Hamilton kick returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. returns a kick 105 yards to the house for a Tiger-Cats touchdown.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 7, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central