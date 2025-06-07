Isaiah Wooden Sr. Returns Kick 105 Yards for Ticats Touchdown: CFL

June 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Hamilton kick returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. returns a kick 105 yards to the house for a Tiger-Cats touchdown.







