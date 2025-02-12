Isaiah Thomas WENT OFF for 36 PTS, 7 AST, and 5 3PM in Stars Win over Skyforce

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.