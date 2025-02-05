Isaiah Thomas Erupts for 34 PTS, 7 AST, 4 3PM vs. Capital City Go-Go
February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2025
- Gortman's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Legends Past Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Shorthanded Santa Cruz Warriors Stumble against Sioux Falls, Losing 121-109 to the Skyforce - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.