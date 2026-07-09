Isabelle Harrison Drops CAREER-HIGH 24 PTS vs. the Valkyries

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







Isabelle Harrison set a new career high with 24 PTS, finishing 10-17 from the field while adding 8 REB in the Tempo's matchup against the Valkyries.

24 PTS (10-17 FG) | 8 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.