Isaac Webb Signs with Wausau Woodchucks for 2024

March 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks have signed Isaac Webb, a position player at Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the summer of 2024.

INF/OF - Isaac Webb | 5'11" | R/R | Redshirt Junior | Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Webb's collegiate baseball career started at Grayson College before transferring to Eastern Oklahoma State College for his sophomore season. There, he posted a .414 batting average in 55 games with 89 hits, driving in 45 RBIs with 6 homeruns. He transferred to Arkansas for his redshirt year before signing with Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the 2023-24 school year.

This season, Webb is off to a strong start with a .343 batting average over 31 games with 46 hits, including 5 doubles and 3 triples. He has accounted for 12 RBIs and 11 stolen bases already this season.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.â¯

