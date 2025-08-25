Is Tiago Coimbra CLEARLY the Best Young Player in the CPL Right Now?
Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
Is Halifax Wanderers striker Tiago Coimbra now the CLEAR frontrunner for the #CanPL U21 Canadian Player of the Year award after this weekend's hat trick?
We discussed his season so far on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen
FULL SEGMENT: https://youtu.be/HE_UumWxtHA?siã9PPo0J7AOkmoM2
