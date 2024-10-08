Is Shola Jimoh the Best Young Talent in CPL History? I CPL Newsroom Presented by Volkswagen

Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Is York United's Shola Jimoh the best young talent the Canadian Premier League has ever had?

Kristian Jack, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Benedict Rhodes discussed that and more on this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen

Full episode: https://youtu.be/zRKJR2dGtE4?si=QAvq9FwjMN4Ld3_t -- : OneSoccer

