Is Canada a Football Nation Now? #cplsoccer #soccer #worldcup
Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
This World Cup is already looking a lot different across Canada
Inter Toronto head coach Mauro Eustáquio joined the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen to talk about Canada becoming a soccer country and plenty more. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 19, 2026
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