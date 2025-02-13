Is a Rugby Day. Major League Rugby Kicks off Saturday 2/15 at 5:00PM ET on ESPN+ #MLR2025
February 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from February 13, 2025
- RFCLA Announces 2025 Broadcast Schedule on FanDuel Sports Network - Rugby FC Los Angeles
- Latham Names Experienced Leadership Group for 2025 Season - Chicago Hounds
- Utah Warriors Elevate Broadcast Partnership with KJZZ, Expanding Rugby Reach Across Utah - Utah Warriors
- Chicago Hounds Announce Lifecykel Labs as 2025 Presenting Sponsor - Chicago Hounds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.