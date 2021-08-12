IronPigs suffer loss to RailRiders

(Moosic, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (39-45) saw the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (50-32) turn in a complete effort to win 10-3 on Thursday night. The game was called after seven and a half innings of play due to rain.

Ryan LaMarre put the RailRiders on the scoreboard first as he hit a two-run home run against David Parkinson (1-8) in the top of the first inning. Trey Amburgey hit a sacrifice fly to score Christian Perez and give the RailRiders a 3-0 lead.

The IronPigs were able to get two runs against Brian Keller in the top of the third inning to cut Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 3-2. T.J. Rivera hit a sacrifice fly to score Jorge Bonifacio and Matt Vierling scored on a wild pitcher by Sean Boyle (1-0).

The RailRiders scored four runs against Parkinson in the bottom of the third inning to takea an 7-2 lead. Parkinson didn't record an out in the third inning as he allowed seven total runs over two innings pitched. Jakob Hernandez entered the game to pitch in relief of Parkinson. Hernandez allowed a run as Jason Lopez hit a two-run home run that gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an 8-2 lead.

Bailey Falter, who pitched on rehab from the Philadelphia Phillies, struck out two batters over one inning pitched. The Pigs gave up two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning that saw the RailRiders take a 10-2 lead. Brady Lail gave up a home run to Brandon Wagner and Socrates Brito hit an RBI triple. Rivera hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to trim the lead to 10-3 for the RailRiders.

The Pigs and RailRiders play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at PNC Field.

