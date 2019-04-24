IronBirds to Honor Ripken Family's Impact on Baseball as the Aberdeen Legacy on August 3rd

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short-season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, today announced it will pay tribute to hometown heroes, Cal and Bill Ripken, and play as the Aberdeen Legacy on Saturday, August 3 against the Vermont Lake Monsters. Cal and Bill will be recognized on-field in a pre-game ceremony and will share stories throughout the night with fans about their efforts to bring the IronBirds to Aberdeen and their dedication to grow the game around the globe.

"There are few people, let alone entire families, that have experienced the professional success that Cal and Bill have achieved and remained committed to their hometown community," said IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus. "Whether it be through their work with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, Ripken Baseball, or the IronBirds, they're always using baseball to bring people together and make a positive impact. We wanted to find a way to say thank you to the first family of baseball and there's no better way to do it than by listening to stories from Cal and Bill themselves while watching a ball game."

The special Aberdeen Legacy uniforms will feature a black-and-orange-themed design and will have a home plate shaped patch with Cal Jr., Cal Sr., and Bill's numbers; 8, 7, & 3, on the right sleeve. The left sleeve patch features Cal and Bill's iconic defensive silhouettes. The Legacy's hats pay tribute to the Iron Man's historic career with Cal Jr's swing silhouette on the front and 2632, the number of consecutive games the Iron Man played, embroidered on the side. The cap is available for pre-sale request at IronBirdsBaseball.com and will be available at The Hangar, the official ballpark team store of the IronBirds, beginning in June.

To celebrate the occasion, the IronBirds have a limited 4-pack ticket offer available for $60, before individual tickets go on-sale to the general public. For each $60 4-pack purchased, the buyer will receive one autographed 8x10 photo from Cal and Bill. The photos will be pre-autographed and available for pickup at the game only. Special ticket offers can be purchased by calling the box office at 410-297-9292 or visiting IronBirdsBaseball.com.

For more information, visit http://www.ironbirdsbaseball.com/legacy or call the box office at 410-297-9292. Season Seat Memberships, Group Tickets and special ticket packages are on-sale now.

