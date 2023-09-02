IronBirds Rally with Five in Ninth, Top Claws 10-8 in 10 on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aberdeen scored five runs with two outs in the ninth inning and scored twice in the 10th to top the BlueClaws 10-8 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark, dropping the BlueClaws to one game back of first place Brooklyn with seven games left in the regular season.

The IronBirds, who scored three times in the ninth inning on Friday, scored five times to tie the game, all with two outs. Frederick Bencosme doubled in two. Samuel Basallo doubled in two and Creed Willems, who tied the game with an RBI single on Friday, tied it again on Saturday.

After the BlueClaws didn't score in the ninth, Aberdeen got two in the 10th to take the lead. Carter Young's groundout put the IronBirds in front before Frederick Bencosme singled home the second run of the inning. Dylan Heid came on and threw a scoreless 10th to earn the save.

Jersey Shore has now lost five games since August 19th in which they've led in the 8th or 9th inning.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 3-0 lead early with three runs in the first inning. Kendall Simmons opened the scoring with an RBI double off the left field wall. Andrick Nava followed with an RBI single and then with Jared Carr batting, Simmons scored on a balk.

Aberdeen scored the next two. Randy Florentino hit a ground-rule double in the second to cut the lead to 3-1. Samuel Basallo then homered in the third, his third home run with the IronBirds this year. Anthony Quirion answered with an RBI single for the BlueClaws in the third inning to extended the Jersey Shore lead to 4-2.

Simmons and Carr added RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth to put the BlueClaws up 6-2.

BlueClaws starter Samuel Aldegheri gave up two runs in 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Andrew Walling gave up just one hit over 1.2 innings of relief.

Simmons had three hits and Bryan Rincon had two for Jersey Shore.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. LHP Rafael Marcano starts for Jersey Shore.

