IronBirds Invited to Become Class A-Advanced Level Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, Orange Friday Blowout Sale, and 2021 Flex Packs ON-SALE NOW

December 10, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







The IronBirds are proud to announce we have been invited to be the Class A-Advanced level affiliate of the Orioles starting in 2021! While we are still waiting to hear with excitement exactly what league we will be in, who are opponents will be and what our schedule will look like. We are thrilled to remain apart of the Orioles player development system and excited for the opportunity to play more baseball at a higher caliber in front of the Harford County Community!

To celebrate the IronBirds having full season baseball in Aberdeen and keeping our affiliation with the Orioles we are having an Orange Friday Blowout Sale with countless discounted items on our team store and our brand new 2021 5 Game Flex Packs are now on sale starting at $60 per seat.

ORANGE FRIDAY BLOWOUT SALE!

Looking for that unique gift for your family and friends? We have the perfect gifts - items for the whole family will be on sale!

NOVELTIES as low as $.47

PLUSHIES as low as $5

ADULT TEES as low as $11

HEADGEAR as low as $7.50

YOUTH APPAREL as low as $7.50

AND SO MUCH MORE!

The sale begins Friday, December 11**th** at 12:01AM and the sale ends at 11:59PM on Friday, December 18th.

CHECK OUT OUR ORANGE FRIDAY SALE HERE

2021 5 GAME FLEX PACKS!

2021 5 Game Flex Packs are now available starting at $60 per seat!

Put down a deposit today and guarantee your access to see the Aberdeen IronBirds in 2021 as we play in a new High-A full season league! Deposits start at $25!

You will be contacted by an IronBirds Representative once the IronBirds have a 2021 schedule with details on how and when you can start redeeming your 5 Flex Pack Vouchers! All games and seats are subject to availability.

Five (5) ticket vouchers to use as you want, one (1) ticket to five (5) games or five (5) tickets to one (1) game and anywhere in between!

Holiday Gift Certificates are available upon request!

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from December 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.