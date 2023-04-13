IronBirds Earn Series Win to Open 2023 Season

April 13, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Fresh off the most successful season in franchise history, the Aberdeen IronBirds flew into 2023 with a winning mindset and won two out of three games from the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the weekend at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The IronBirds opened their 2023 season on Friday, April 7, and treated the Opening Night crowd of 2,069 fans to a 4-2 comeback win. Down 2-1 late, Silas Ardoin ripped a game-tying RBI single to right field in the seventh, before a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Max Wagner and an RBI single from Frederick Bencosme in the eighth. Four IronBirds pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts in the win, including six from starter Jean Pinto. Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Constellation Home set the tone and postgame Fireworks capped off the thrilling season-opening win.

The Birds came right back the next afternoon on Saturday, April 8, for a two-night doubleheader that once again featured pregame catch on the field presented by Constellation Home. The Birds won Game 1, 8-2, thanks to Jud Fabian's two-run home run in the third, a five-run fourth, and Jake Lyons and Daniel Federman combining for 13 strikeouts in seven innings. The Blue Rocks edged out an 8-4 win in eight innings in Game 2, but there were plenty of bright spots for the IronBirds. Trace Bright struck out 10 batters and Ryan Long fanned five in their IronBirds' debuts, while the lineup combined for nine hits.

Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann spent the weekend in Aberdeen on an MLB rehab assignment and went 4-for-7 with a walk, an RBI, and a run in two games.

The IronBirds return home on Tuesday, April 18, to host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in a six-game series through Sunday, April 23. Friday is "Youth Sports Night" while Saturday features "Pajama Night" with pregame Catch on the Field. Plus, every Sunday is Military Appreciation presented by Leidos and all Sunday games include Kids Run The Bases presented by The Highland School. To purchase tickets, including our new 5-Game Flex Packs, head over to ironbirdsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.