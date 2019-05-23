IronBirds Announce New Protective Safety Netting for the 2019 Season

We're less than one month away from Opening Night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, Friday June 14th.

When you visit the ballpark this season you'll notice some new and exciting changes. Today we wanted to share info with you about new protective safety netting that has been installed.

The ballpark's fan safety netting, which previously only covered seats between both dugouts has now been extended to the far sides of both the home team and visiting team dugouts.

"Safety is our top priority at the ballpark. Major League Baseball has required that all of its clubs add extended netting to protect their fans and, in the interest of keeping IronBirds fans safe and allowing them to enjoy the game without worry, we wanted to do the same." Said Matt Slatus, IronBirds General Manager.

Opening Weekend is jam-packed with family entertainment! Opening Night, Friday, June 14, is Military Appreciation Night presented by Leidos. Following the first game of the season, Harford County's best fireworks show will light the evening sky. Bill and Cal Ripken, Jr. visit the ballpark the next night, Saturday, June 15, to celebrate Youth Sports Night. It's a weekend you won't want to miss.

All single-game tickets are on sale now and only a very small number of seats remain available for Opening Night. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit ironbirdsbaseball.com or contact the ballpark box office at 410-297-9292.

