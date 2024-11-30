Iowa Wolves vs. Wisconsin Herd - Game Highlights
November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 30, 2024
- Iowa Wolves Extend Winning Streak to Five with 115-98 Road Victory Over Wisconsin Herd - Iowa Wolves
- Hustle Fall to Squadron in Birmingham - Memphis Hustle
- Herd Beat by Wolves - Wisconsin Herd
- Oklahoma City Hands Vipers 104-124 Loss - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Maine Celtics Suffer Setback in Delaware - Maine Celtics
- Gold Secures A Narrow Win Over The Cleveland Charge 112-107 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Charge Fall in Grand Rapids - Cleveland Charge
- Mathias Scores 22, Mad Ants Fall to Bulls in Overtime - Indiana Mad Ants
- Windy City Grabs Win Over Mad Ants in OT - Windy City Bulls
- Delaware Downs Maine, 118-110 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Squadron Down Hustle in Saturday Morning Contest - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Extend Winning Streak to Five with 115-98 Road Victory Over Wisconsin Herd
- Jesse Edwards Putback at the Buzzer Gives Iowa Wolves, 103-101 Win Over Wisconsin Herd
- Iowa Wolves Cruise to 111-88 Win Over Grand Rapids Gold
- Iowa Wolves Win Thriller Over Grand Rapids Gold, 121-112
- Iowa Wolves Close Road Trip with Big Win over Motor City Cruise