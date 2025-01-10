Iowa Wolves vs. Salt Lake City Stars - Game Highlights
January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Stars Score Win over Wolves, 133-124 - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Secure Commanding Win over Clippers - Texas Legends
- Salt Lake City Stars Hold off the Iowa Wolves, 133-124 - Iowa Wolves
- Short-Handed Nets Defeated By Skyhawks In Fourth Quarter Heartbreaker - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.