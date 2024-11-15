Iowa Wolves vs. Indiana Mad Ants - Game Highlights
November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2024
- Mangas Scores 30 in Mad Ants Home Opener - Indiana Mad Ants
- Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at 4-0 - Iowa Wolves
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Jamal Bieniemy - Wisconsin Herd
- Swarm Announce Blue Ridge Companies to Present Opening Night - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at 4-0
- Chasson Randle Named to USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Iowa Wolves Improve to 3-0 with 106-97 Road Win over Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Iowa Wolves Edge Sioux Falls Skyforce, 121-118, in Overtime
- Iowa Wolves Win 2024-25 Season Opener