Iowa Wolves Announce Six Home Games for 2024-25 Season

June 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, have announced six home game dates for the 2024-25 season: Nov. 9, Jan. 4, Feb. 8, Feb. 11, Feb. 28 and March 29. Opponents, game times and the remainder of the team's 2024-25 schedule will be announced by the NBA G League and the Iowa Wolves at a later date.

Group deposits are now being accepted for the 2024-25 season. A group deposit secures your spot to guarantee priority access once the entire schedule is released. The Iowa Wolves offer a variety of on-court experiences for groups of all sizes to get your group howling. From pregame performances to postgame free throws on the Wolves' court, there is something for everyone and spots fill up fast! Place your deposit at iawolves.com/groups.

NBA in Iowa

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena in a 2024-25 NBA preseason game on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Iowa Wolves 2024-25 season ticket members will receive first access to purchase their same tickets to the Minnesota Timberwolves preseason game.

Fans interested in securing Iowa Wolves season ticket packages for first access to purchase the same tickets to the preseason game, please contact sales@iawolves.com or call 515-564-8550 to speak with a representative.

