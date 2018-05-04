Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Gerry Mayhew, Gerry Fitzgerald to AHL Contracts

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed forward Gerry Mayhew to a two-year standard player contract (SPC) and forward Gerry Fitzgerald to a one-year SPC.

Mayhew, 25 (12/31/92), re-signs with the Wild after his rookie 2017-18 season, where he posted 32 points (16g, 16a) in 72 games. Among all Iowa Wild rookies last season, Mayhew ranked first in game-winning goals (five), first goals (three) and overtime goals (one), second in games played (72), goals (16), points (32) and shots (103) and third in assists (16). The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., has 39 career points (22g, 17a) in 89 games at the AHL level.

Prior to his time with the Wild, Mayhew spent four seasons with Ferris State, where he notched 119 points (52g, 67a) in 150 games. During his senior year, Mayhew led the team in goals (17), assists (18) and points (35). He also helped lead the team to its first-ever WCHA championship in 2016-16, his junior season, when he ranked first in the WCHA in assists (25) and points (41), resulting in second All-WCHA team honors.

Fitzgerald, 24 (8/26/93), earns his first professional contract after signing an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) with Iowa on March 11, 2018. Fitzgerald appeared in 16 games with the Wild, recording eight points (4g, 4a). The 5-foot-8, 174-pound native of Port Alberni, BC, joined Iowa after four seasons at Bemidji State, where he registered 95 points (41g, 54a) in 139 games with the Beavers. Fitzgerald was a preseason second All-WCHA team member his senior season and finished with a career-high 18 assists, a year after setting a career-mark for points (26) in 2016-17.

