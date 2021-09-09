Iowa Wild Signs Forward Nate Sucese to a One-Year AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Nate Sucese to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Sucese, 25 (7/12/96), played 36 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2020-21 season and recorded six goals, seven assists for 13 points.

Prior to turning pro, the Fairport, N.Y. native played four seasons collegiately at Penn State University. With the Nittany Lions, the 5-foot-9, 174-pound forward collected 61 goals, 79 assists for 140 points in 147 NCAA games. Penn State won the Big Ten Conference championship in 2016-17 and the Big Ten Regular Season championship in 2019-20. Individually, Sucese earned NCAA Second-Team All-American and Big Ten First-Team All-Star honors in 2019-20

