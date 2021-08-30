Iowa Wild Signs Forward Bryce Gervais to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Bryce Gervais to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Gervais, 29 (2/26/92), put up 22 goals, 24 assists for 46 points in 47 games with Heilbronner Falken of the DEL2 in Germany last season. The Battleford, Sask. native spent both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with Heilbronner Falken. His first European stint came during the 2018-19 campaign with EHC Olten of the Swiss League in Switzerland. Prior to heading to Europe, Gervais played 106 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves over three seasons from 2016-2018 and chipped in 22 goals, 10 assists for 32 points over that span.

At the amateur hockey level, the 5-foot-9, 173-pound forward played collegiately with Minnesota State University in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) from 2012-2016. With the Mavericks, Gervais racked up 67 goals, 34 assists for 101 points in 163 contests. In 2014-15, Gervais' 27 goals were second-most in the nation and tied him for second in school history for goals scored in a single season. He was named to the 2015-16 WCHA Third All-Star Team, the 2014-15 WCHA Second All-Star Team and the 2013-14 WCHA All-Tournament Team. Gervais and the Mavericks were WCHA champions in both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

