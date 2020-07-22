Iowa Wild Sign Four Players for 2020-21 Season

July 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the organization has signed defenseman Phil Beaulieu, forward Kameron Kielly, and forward Jesse Mychan to one-year, two-way AHL / ECHL contracts for the 2020-21 season. In addition, the club has signed forward Josh Maser to a one-year, AHL contract.

Beaulieu, 24 (9/2/95), turns pro after four seasons at Northern Michigan University where he compiled 121 points in 158 career games. Listed at 5-foot-11, 187 pounds, Beaulieu led the Wildcats with 19 assists in 2019-20, and finished fifth overall in points (25), while serving as team captain. As a sophomore in 2017-18, the Duluth, Minn. native was named a CCM / ACHA Second Team All-American, the 17th All-American in Wildcats history, and the first since 2010.

A 6-foot, 181 pound forward, Kielly joins the organization after three years at the University Of Prince Edward Island. A Charlottetown, P.E.I. native, he posted 42 points in 2019-20, including a career-high 17 goals. The 23-year-old (12/13/96) finished fourth in USports scoring this past season, and was selected to the USports Second All-Star Team in each of the last two years. From 2013-2017, Kielly racked up 196 points (75g, 121a) in 246 contests with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Maser served as team captain for the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, recording 48 points (29g, 19a) in 62 games. Maser, 21 (1/18/99), hails from Houston, British Columbia. His 29 goals last season were 16 more than the next closest Prince George skater, and his 19 assists placed him fourth on the team. A 6-foot-2, 207 pound left winger, Maser totaled 143 points (90g, 53a) in 218 career WHL games.

Mychan, 28 (7/02/92), spent the majority of the last two seasons in Denmark with the Esbjerg Energy. In 2019-20, Mychan scored 11 goals and added eight assists to go along with 58 PIM in 46 games. A 6-foot-2, 203 pound winger, Mychan has logged 10 AHL games in his career, spending time with Portland, San Jose and San Antonio. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Mychan has also played in overseas in Wales, Germany and Austria. A seven-year-pro, Mychan has also compiled 135 points (80g, 55a) in 195 career ECHL games, all with Colorado from 2013-2018.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2020

Iowa Wild Sign Four Players for 2020-21 Season - Iowa Wild

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.