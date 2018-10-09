Iowa Wild Reassigns Four to Allen

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the AHL club reassigned goaltender C.J. Motte, defenseman Josh Thrower and forwards Pavel Jenys and Chase Lang to the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Motte, 26 (12/10/91), appeared in six games with Iowa in the 2017-18 season, amassing a 3-1-2 record with a 2.13 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. Motte recorded his first career shutout on Dec. 18, 2017 at Cleveland and followed it up with his second on April 13 against Milwaukee. With Quad City of the ECHL, Motte finished with a 10-16-0 record, a 3.45 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

Thrower, 22 (3/17/96), spent 69 games with Allen during the 2017-18 season, recording seven points (1g, 6a). Thrower finished third on the team in penalty minutes with 102.

Jenys, 22 (4/2/96) appeared in nine games for Iowa in the 2017-18 season, recording his first career professional goal on Jan. 17, 2018 against Chicago. In 48 games with Rapid City of the ECHL, Jenys scored 35 points (17g, 18a), good for fifth on the team.

Lang, 22 (9/13/96), played in 22 games for the Wild in 2017-18, recording two assists. With Rapid City, Lang had 10 points (4g, 6a) in 18 games.

