Iowa Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Hunter Warner

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the re-signing of defenseman Hunter Warner to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Warner, 25 (9/21/95), played in 27 games with the Wild last season, posting one goal and 30 penalty minutes (PIM). In his AHL career, Warner has logged 192 games, all with Iowa, recording 19 points (4g, 15a) and 211 PIM. The 6-foot-4, 223-lb. defenseman currently ranks ninth in games played and second in PIM in franchise history.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Warner turned pro following two seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL). His AHL debut came versus Rockford on Apr. 13, 2016, and he recorded his first professional point, an assist, on Apr. 15, 2016 at home against Chicago.

