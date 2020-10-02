Iowa Wild Hires Richard Bachman as Goaltending Coach

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the organization has hired Richard Bachman as Goaltending Coach.

Bachman, 33 (7/25/87), joins Iowa following an 11-year playing career, which included 49 games in the National Hockey League (NHL).

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bachman began his pro career in 2009-10 after two seasons with Colorado College (NCAA). After beginning his rookie season with the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL), Bachman made his American Hockey League debut for the Texas Stars on Dec. 6, 2009 in San Antonio. His AHL career consisted of 264 regular season games between Texas, Oklahoma City and Utica, compiling a record of 133-95-17 with 16 shutouts and a 2.70 GAA. Bachman played in 21 Calder Cup Playoff games over his career and was named a 2015 AHL All-Star with Oklahoma City.

Drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Bachman made his NHL debut with Dallas on Dec. 11, 2010, stopping all four shots he faced in relief of Andrew Raycroft in a 5-2 road loss to Phoenix. Bachman's first NHL start resulted in his first NHL win, a 26-save performance in Los Angeles, as the Stars claimed a 2-1 win on Dec. 10, 2011. He finished his NHL career with a 20-18-2 mark, a 2.97 GAA and .903% save percentage and two shutouts between stints with Dallas, the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Bachman played in three games with Utica in 2019-20 before being loaned by Vancouver to IK Oskarshamn of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) on Feb. 12, 2020. Bachman skated in three games with IK Oskarshman, posting a 3.29 GAA.

He has a wife, Devyn, and two children, Knox, 5, and Vail, 3. Bachman replaces Frederic Chabot, who was named Minnesota Wild Goaltending Coach on Aug. 26, 2020.

