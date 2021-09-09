Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Change
September 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today a time change to the game on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Henderson. Puck drop is now scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. CT against Henderson at Orleans Arena.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
