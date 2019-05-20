NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Iowa Wild Announces Guaranteed Dates for 2019-20

May 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League today announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2019-20 season.

The Wild aims to build off a historic 2018-19 season, one that saw Iowa set a franchise record for most wins and points and culminated in the franchise's first-ever Calder Cup Playoffs berth. The home dates for 2019-20 are as follows:

Friday, October 4 (Season Opener)

Saturday, November 9

Saturday, December 7

Saturday, January 18

Saturday, February 8

Saturday, February 15

-

Opponents for these guaranteed dates, along with the rest of the 2019-20 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Iowa Wild 2019-20 season tickets and group reservations are now available for purchase. To secure season tickets, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date this summer.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

Check out the Iowa Wild Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew