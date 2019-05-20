Iowa Wild Announces Guaranteed Dates for 2019-20

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League today announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2019-20 season.

The Wild aims to build off a historic 2018-19 season, one that saw Iowa set a franchise record for most wins and points and culminated in the franchise's first-ever Calder Cup Playoffs berth. The home dates for 2019-20 are as follows:

Friday, October 4 (Season Opener)

Saturday, November 9

Saturday, December 7

Saturday, January 18

Saturday, February 8

Saturday, February 15

Opponents for these guaranteed dates, along with the rest of the 2019-20 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Iowa Wild 2019-20 season tickets and group reservations are now available for purchase. To secure season tickets, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date this summer.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

