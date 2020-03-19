Iowa Wild Announces COVID-19 Community Relief Campaign with Food Bank of Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today the organization has partnered with Food Bank of Iowa and Mercedes-Benz of Des Moines for a community relief campaign to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spearheaded by Wild forward Mike Liambas, the organization is calling for those in the community to donate money to Food Bank of Iowa, which will go toward feeding families and individuals that have been impacted by COVID-19. To show support for the community that has made Wells Fargo Arena one of the best atmospheres in the American Hockey League, the Wild will match all donations through the first $1,000 through this relief campaign and Wild players have given their team fund as the first donation.

"We've spent the past seven seasons here in Des Moines and the community has meant so much to us, from the fan support to those we meet at events throughout the region and everything in between," said Allie Brown, Senior Director of Marketing and Creative Services. "We felt it was important to support our community any way we could. We want to do our best to foster love, kindness and generosity here in Des Moines and this is one way we felt we could help."

"As a proud partner of the Wild, we wanted to do our part during these extraordinary times," added Anthony Gladney, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Des Moines. "We pride ourselves on being a member of the Des Moines community and we share the Wild's vision of giving back. We wanted to do our part and every little bit helps."

To rally community support for this initiative, the Wild have created a giving tier system where fans can get exclusive rewards for their donation. That tier system is as follows:

Up to $49

Social shoutout and name added to #WildAboutOurCommunity graphic

$50 - $99

Personalized video shoutout from Iowa Wild player

$100+

VIP experience at future Iowa Wild game

Fans are also encouraged to use #WildAboutOurCommunity on social channels to interact with the Wild and others in this time of need.

Those interested in giving to the cause can click here to donate or learn more information: https://www.iowawild.com/community/communityrelief/.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April.

