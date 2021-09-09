Iowa Wild Announces 2021-22 Promotional Schedule
September 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the return of brand-new promotional nights and favorite giveaway items with the organization's 2021-22 promotional schedule.
Iowa's home opener is set for Oct. 22 against the Rockford IceHogs for Opening Night, presented by MercyOne. Fans will receive a 2021-22 Iowa Wild schedule cup, courtesy of Hicklin Door Services, as well as $2 beers (through the conclusion of the first period), presented by 100.3 The Bus and $3 off Captain Morgan products all game long.
Giveaway items include a team schedule poster (Oct. 23 vs. Rockford), Iowa Wild team pennant (Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee), dog bandana (Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee), limited edition team hat (Dec. 18 vs. Manitoba), Iowa Wild youth hockey jersey (Jan. 15 vs. Chicago), Iowa Wild themed puzzle (Jan. 28 vs. San Diego), bobblehead no. 1 (Jan. 29 vs. San Diego), pink LED foam sticks (Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids), bobblehead no. 2 (Feb. 25 vs. Rockford), Iowa Wild themed lunch box (Mar. 13 vs. Henderson), dog leash (Mar. 27 vs. Chicago), a Go Green giveaway item (Apr. 22 vs. Texas) and player trading cards (Apr. 23 vs. Texas).
Theme nights include Hoptoberfest (Oct. 23 vs. Rockford), Throwback Night (Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee), Pucks n Paws (Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee & Mar. 27 vs. Chicago), Winter Wonderland (Dec. 4 & 5 vs. Chicago), New Year's Day Game with Postgame Fireworks (Dec. 31 vs. Colorado), Military Appreciation (Jan. 14 vs. Chicago), Crash's Birthday (Jan. 15 vs. Chicago), Health and Wellness Night (Jan. 28 vs. San Diego), Local Heroes Night (Jan. 29 vs. San Diego), Special Olympics Night (Feb. 4 vs. Rockford), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids), Teacher's Appreciation Night (Mar. 13 vs. Henderson), Star Wars Night (Mar. 25 vs. Rockford), Go Green Night (Apr. 22 vs. Texas) and Fan Appreciation (Apr. 23 vs. Texas).
The Wild will don specialty jerseys for three contests this season: Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee for Throwback Night, Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids for Pink in the Rink and Mar. 25 vs. Rockford for Star Wars Night.
Fans will have the opportunity to take advantage of popular ticket specials again this season. Bud Country Club features a rotating all you can eat and drink menu and a premium ticket in The Loft. Collegeville is a deal exclusively for college students and includes an ice level suite ticket. Our first themed combo pack is for the Oct. 23 Hoptoberfest game, which features a ticket and specialty item included and terrific seating locations and prices. To check out these ticket specials and more, head to https://www.iowawild.com/tickets.
All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. All Wild 365 Membership plans are currently available, purchase today by going to www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Nightly Specials
Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor(s)
Monday $1 Hot Dogs (ends at conclusion of the first period)
Tuesday Kids Eat Free
96.9 The Bull
Wednesday Winning Wednesday
Friday $2 Beer (ends at conclusion of the first period) $3 Off Captain Morgan Products 100.3 The Bus & Captain Morgan
Saturday 2 for $10 Tallboys (ends at puck drop)
Theme Nights
Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)
Oct. 22 vs. Rockford Opening Night MercyOne
Oct. 23 vs. Rockford Hoptoberfest Exile Brewing
Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee Throwback Night
Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee Pucks n Paws Fleet Farm Downtown Doggy Daycare, LifeServe & U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Dec. 4 vs. Chicago Winter Wonderland
Dec. 5 vs. Chicago Winter Wonderland
Dec. 31 vs. Colorado New Year's Day Game & Fireworks Greater Des Moines Partnership
Jan. 14 vs. Chicago Military Appreciation CB Construction
Jan. 15 vs. Chicago Crash's Birthday JP Party Rentals
Jan. 28 vs. San Diego Health and Wellness Night Amerigroup LifeServe & Genesis Health Clubs
Jan. 29 vs. San Diego Local Heroes Night
Feb. 4 vs. Rockford Special Olympics Night Niece Trucking
Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids Pink in the Rink MercyOne 107.5 KISS FM
Mar. 13 vs. Henderson Teacher's Appreciation
Mar. 25 vs. Rockford Star Wars Night ALS Association, Iowa Chapter
Mar. 27 vs. Chicago Pucks n Paws Fleet Farm Downtown Doggy Daycare, LifeServe & U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Apr. 22 vs. Texas Go Green Night Fleet Farm
Apr. 23 vs. Texas Fan Appreciation
Giveaways
Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)
Oct. 22 vs. Rockford Schedule Cup Hicklin Door Services & 100.3 The Bus
Oct. 23 vs. Rockford Poster Schedule Fusebox, Genesis Health Club 106.3 FM KXnO
Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee Team Pennant U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee Dog Bandana
Dec. 18 vs. Manitoba Limited Edition Hat
Jan. 15 vs. Chicago Youth Jersey JP Party Rentals
Jan. 28 vs. San Diego Iowa Wild Puzzle Capital Orthopedics
Jan. 29 vs. San Diego Bobblehead No. 1 ProRestore DKI
Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids LED Foam Sticks MercyOne 107.5 KISS FM
Feb. 25 vs. Rockford Bobblehead No. 2 Home Solutions of Iowa
Mar. 13 vs. Henderson Iowa Wild Lunch Box Buffalo Wild Wings
Mar. 27 vs. Chicago Dog Leash Downtown Doggy Daycare
Apr. 22 vs. Texas Go Green Giveaway Item Fleet Farm
Apr. 23 vs. Texas Player Trading Cards Upper Deck & The Rookie
Jersey Auctions
Date Opponent Jersey Auction Benefiting
Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee Throwback Night Theme Jersey Auction Mid-Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America
Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction MercyOne Des Moines Foundation
Mar. 25 vs. Rockford Star Wars Night Jersey Auction ALS Association, Iowa Chapter
Feb. 4 vs. Rockford Alternate White Jersey Jersey Auction Special Olympics Iowa
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
