Iowa Wild Announces 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the return of brand-new promotional nights and favorite giveaway items with the organization's 2021-22 promotional schedule.

Iowa's home opener is set for Oct. 22 against the Rockford IceHogs for Opening Night, presented by MercyOne. Fans will receive a 2021-22 Iowa Wild schedule cup, courtesy of Hicklin Door Services, as well as $2 beers (through the conclusion of the first period), presented by 100.3 The Bus and $3 off Captain Morgan products all game long.

Giveaway items include a team schedule poster (Oct. 23 vs. Rockford), Iowa Wild team pennant (Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee), dog bandana (Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee), limited edition team hat (Dec. 18 vs. Manitoba), Iowa Wild youth hockey jersey (Jan. 15 vs. Chicago), Iowa Wild themed puzzle (Jan. 28 vs. San Diego), bobblehead no. 1 (Jan. 29 vs. San Diego), pink LED foam sticks (Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids), bobblehead no. 2 (Feb. 25 vs. Rockford), Iowa Wild themed lunch box (Mar. 13 vs. Henderson), dog leash (Mar. 27 vs. Chicago), a Go Green giveaway item (Apr. 22 vs. Texas) and player trading cards (Apr. 23 vs. Texas).

Theme nights include Hoptoberfest (Oct. 23 vs. Rockford), Throwback Night (Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee), Pucks n Paws (Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee & Mar. 27 vs. Chicago), Winter Wonderland (Dec. 4 & 5 vs. Chicago), New Year's Day Game with Postgame Fireworks (Dec. 31 vs. Colorado), Military Appreciation (Jan. 14 vs. Chicago), Crash's Birthday (Jan. 15 vs. Chicago), Health and Wellness Night (Jan. 28 vs. San Diego), Local Heroes Night (Jan. 29 vs. San Diego), Special Olympics Night (Feb. 4 vs. Rockford), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids), Teacher's Appreciation Night (Mar. 13 vs. Henderson), Star Wars Night (Mar. 25 vs. Rockford), Go Green Night (Apr. 22 vs. Texas) and Fan Appreciation (Apr. 23 vs. Texas).

The Wild will don specialty jerseys for three contests this season: Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee for Throwback Night, Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids for Pink in the Rink and Mar. 25 vs. Rockford for Star Wars Night.

Fans will have the opportunity to take advantage of popular ticket specials again this season. Bud Country Club features a rotating all you can eat and drink menu and a premium ticket in The Loft. Collegeville is a deal exclusively for college students and includes an ice level suite ticket. Our first themed combo pack is for the Oct. 23 Hoptoberfest game, which features a ticket and specialty item included and terrific seating locations and prices. To check out these ticket specials and more, head to https://www.iowawild.com/tickets.

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. All Wild 365 Membership plans are currently available, purchase today by going to www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Nightly Specials

Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor(s)

Monday $1 Hot Dogs (ends at conclusion of the first period)

Tuesday Kids Eat Free

96.9 The Bull

Wednesday Winning Wednesday

Friday $2 Beer (ends at conclusion of the first period) $3 Off Captain Morgan Products 100.3 The Bus & Captain Morgan

Saturday 2 for $10 Tallboys (ends at puck drop)

Theme Nights

Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)

Oct. 22 vs. Rockford Opening Night MercyOne

Oct. 23 vs. Rockford Hoptoberfest Exile Brewing

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee Throwback Night

Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee Pucks n Paws Fleet Farm Downtown Doggy Daycare, LifeServe & U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Dec. 4 vs. Chicago Winter Wonderland

Dec. 5 vs. Chicago Winter Wonderland

Dec. 31 vs. Colorado New Year's Day Game & Fireworks Greater Des Moines Partnership

Jan. 14 vs. Chicago Military Appreciation CB Construction

Jan. 15 vs. Chicago Crash's Birthday JP Party Rentals

Jan. 28 vs. San Diego Health and Wellness Night Amerigroup LifeServe & Genesis Health Clubs

Jan. 29 vs. San Diego Local Heroes Night

Feb. 4 vs. Rockford Special Olympics Night Niece Trucking

Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids Pink in the Rink MercyOne 107.5 KISS FM

Mar. 13 vs. Henderson Teacher's Appreciation

Mar. 25 vs. Rockford Star Wars Night ALS Association, Iowa Chapter

Mar. 27 vs. Chicago Pucks n Paws Fleet Farm Downtown Doggy Daycare, LifeServe & U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Apr. 22 vs. Texas Go Green Night Fleet Farm

Apr. 23 vs. Texas Fan Appreciation

Giveaways

Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)

Oct. 22 vs. Rockford Schedule Cup Hicklin Door Services & 100.3 The Bus

Oct. 23 vs. Rockford Poster Schedule Fusebox, Genesis Health Club 106.3 FM KXnO

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee Team Pennant U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee Dog Bandana

Dec. 18 vs. Manitoba Limited Edition Hat

Jan. 15 vs. Chicago Youth Jersey JP Party Rentals

Jan. 28 vs. San Diego Iowa Wild Puzzle Capital Orthopedics

Jan. 29 vs. San Diego Bobblehead No. 1 ProRestore DKI

Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids LED Foam Sticks MercyOne 107.5 KISS FM

Feb. 25 vs. Rockford Bobblehead No. 2 Home Solutions of Iowa

Mar. 13 vs. Henderson Iowa Wild Lunch Box Buffalo Wild Wings

Mar. 27 vs. Chicago Dog Leash Downtown Doggy Daycare

Apr. 22 vs. Texas Go Green Giveaway Item Fleet Farm

Apr. 23 vs. Texas Player Trading Cards Upper Deck & The Rookie

Jersey Auctions

Date Opponent Jersey Auction Benefiting

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee Throwback Night Theme Jersey Auction Mid-Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America

Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction MercyOne Des Moines Foundation

Mar. 25 vs. Rockford Star Wars Night Jersey Auction ALS Association, Iowa Chapter

Feb. 4 vs. Rockford Alternate White Jersey Jersey Auction Special Olympics Iowa

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

