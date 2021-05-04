Iowa Signs Goaltender Trevin Kozlowski to ATO
May 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the signing of goaltender Trevin Kozlowski to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Kozlowski, 24 (3/27/97), recently finished his senior year at the United States Military Academy (Army). The Los Angeles, Calif. native had a record of 14-4-1, a 1.91 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage (SV%) in the 2020-21 season. Kozlowski's numbers earned him a spot on the 2020-21 NCAA Second All-American Team.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound netminder finished his collegiate career with an overall record of 36-21-6, with a 2.20 GAA and a .911 SV%.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2021
- Sound Tigers Close Season with a Loss - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Rally for 4-3 Victory over Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Signs Goaltender Trevin Kozlowski to ATO - Iowa Wild
- Bears Weekly: Sights Set on Division Crown Heading into Final Two Weeks of Season - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Week of May 3, 2021 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Springfield Thunderbirds and Mass Lottery Team up for Food Deliveries - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sound Tigers Visit Hartford to Close out Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.