Iowa Signs Goaltender Trevin Kozlowski to ATO

May 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the signing of goaltender Trevin Kozlowski to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Kozlowski, 24 (3/27/97), recently finished his senior year at the United States Military Academy (Army). The Los Angeles, Calif. native had a record of 14-4-1, a 1.91 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage (SV%) in the 2020-21 season. Kozlowski's numbers earned him a spot on the 2020-21 NCAA Second All-American Team.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound netminder finished his collegiate career with an overall record of 36-21-6, with a 2.20 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

