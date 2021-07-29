Iowa Shuts out Louisville in 2-0 Victory

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (31-41) shutout the Louisville Bats (28-46), taking a 2-0 win on Thursday at Principal Park.

The two teams were locked in a pitcher's duel for the first four innings, with Justin Steele and Hunter Greene combining to strike out seven batters over that stretch.

Steele had his longest outing of the year, throwing five scoreless frames, while allowing just four hits and striking out five. In that fifth inning, the I-Cubs had the first offensive threat of the game, loading the bases with nobody out.

Frank Schwindel came through for Iowa, delivering a single that drove in two. Two runs is all they would need, as the bullpen completed the shutout, throwing four innings of scoreless relief.

Ryan Meisinger, Tony Cingrani and Ben Leeper each struck out a batter and combined to allow just two hits and one walk. With the victory, Iowa will go into game four tomorrow night with a 2-1 series lead.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- A night after allowing 17 runs on 17 hits, Iowa shutout Louisville, allowing the Bats to register just six total hits as a team.

- Ben Leeper earned his second save of the year, lowering his ERA to 1.53 with Iowa.

- Greg Deichmann went 1-for-4 with a run scored hitting out of the leadoff-spot in his Cubs' organizational debut tonight.

Iowa and Louisville will meet for game four of the six game series tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 7:08 pm CT, Friday at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

