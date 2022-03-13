Iowa Falls to Henderson at Home, 6-1
March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (23-24-4-3; 53 pts.) fell in a Sunday afternoon contest to the Henderson Silver Knights (24-20-3-1; 52 pts.) by a score of 6-1 at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Mar. 13. Wild forward Victor Rask scored his second goal as a member of the Iowa Wild in the loss.
At 1:03 of the first period, Henderson forward Reid Duke deflected a point shot past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (17 saves) on the power play to give the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead.
Silver Knights forward Ben Jones pushed in a rebound chance at the left post to extend Henderson's lead to 2-0 at 12:14 of the first period.
Henderson forward Sven Baertschi redirected a shot from the left point past McIntyre at 13:48 of the first period. After Baertschi's goal, the Silver Knights led 3-0 over the Wild.
With the Wild on the power play, Iowa forward Mason Shaw found Rask in the right circle with a tape-to-tape pass. Rask subsequently beat Silver Knights goaltender Dylan Ferguson (28 saves) with a wrist shot to cut Henderson's lead to 3-1 at 15:02 of the first period. Shaw and Wild defenseman Calen Addison both recorded assists on Rask's goal.
At the end of a four-goal first period, Henderson led 3-1 over Iowa. Shots in the first period favored the Silver Knights, 12-11.
Jones tapped in a feed from just in front of McIntyre on a 2-on-1 rush at 1:26 of the second period. Following Jones' tally, Henderson led by a score of 4-1.
Henderson forward Pavel Dorofeyev cut in front of the Wild net and beat McIntyre to give the Silver Knights a 5-1 lead at 15:51 of the second period.
The Silver Knights held a 5-1 lead over the Wild at the end of the second stanza. Henderson outshot Iowa 10-7 in the second period and led 22-18 through two periods.
Iowa goaltender Dereck Baribeau (8 saves) replaced McIntyre in the Wild net to begin the third period.
With one-second remaining in the game and Henderson on the power play, Silver Knights forward Colt Conrad beat Baribeau to give Henderson a 6-1 victory. The Wild outshot the Silver Knights 11-9 in the third period but Henderson led 31-29 in shots at the conclusion of the game.
Iowa was 1-for-4 and Henderson was 2-for-3 on the power play on the night.
Next Saturday, Iowa hosts the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena at 6 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
