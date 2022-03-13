Iowa Falls to Henderson at Home, 6-1

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (23-24-4-3; 53 pts.) fell in a Sunday afternoon contest to the Henderson Silver Knights (24-20-3-1; 52 pts.) by a score of 6-1 at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Mar. 13. Wild forward Victor Rask scored his second goal as a member of the Iowa Wild in the loss.

At 1:03 of the first period, Henderson forward Reid Duke deflected a point shot past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (17 saves) on the power play to give the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead.

Silver Knights forward Ben Jones pushed in a rebound chance at the left post to extend Henderson's lead to 2-0 at 12:14 of the first period.

Henderson forward Sven Baertschi redirected a shot from the left point past McIntyre at 13:48 of the first period. After Baertschi's goal, the Silver Knights led 3-0 over the Wild.

With the Wild on the power play, Iowa forward Mason Shaw found Rask in the right circle with a tape-to-tape pass. Rask subsequently beat Silver Knights goaltender Dylan Ferguson (28 saves) with a wrist shot to cut Henderson's lead to 3-1 at 15:02 of the first period. Shaw and Wild defenseman Calen Addison both recorded assists on Rask's goal.

At the end of a four-goal first period, Henderson led 3-1 over Iowa. Shots in the first period favored the Silver Knights, 12-11.

Jones tapped in a feed from just in front of McIntyre on a 2-on-1 rush at 1:26 of the second period. Following Jones' tally, Henderson led by a score of 4-1.

Henderson forward Pavel Dorofeyev cut in front of the Wild net and beat McIntyre to give the Silver Knights a 5-1 lead at 15:51 of the second period.

The Silver Knights held a 5-1 lead over the Wild at the end of the second stanza. Henderson outshot Iowa 10-7 in the second period and led 22-18 through two periods.

Iowa goaltender Dereck Baribeau (8 saves) replaced McIntyre in the Wild net to begin the third period.

With one-second remaining in the game and Henderson on the power play, Silver Knights forward Colt Conrad beat Baribeau to give Henderson a 6-1 victory. The Wild outshot the Silver Knights 11-9 in the third period but Henderson led 31-29 in shots at the conclusion of the game.

Iowa was 1-for-4 and Henderson was 2-for-3 on the power play on the night.

Next Saturday, Iowa hosts the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena at 6 p.m. CT.

