Iowa Earns Two-Game Lead with Strong Pitching

DES MOINES, IA - For the second consecutive night, the Iowa Cubs (49-32) beat the St. Paul Saints (49-33) by a score of 3-2, Wednesday at Principal Park.

Iowa got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, scoring on an RBI single from Luis Vázquez. The lead lasted until the fourth, when Kyle Garlick knocked an RBI double, tying the game at one run apiece.

It was the lone run starter Riley Thompson would allow, as he tied a career high with 6.0 innings pitched. The righty surrendered just three hits and three walks, striking out seven of the 24 batters he faced.

He left with a lead, as Vázquez drove in a second run of the game on a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 2-1 in Iowa's favor. Unfortunately for the I-Cubs, St. Paul tied the game in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Prato.

Tied 2-2, Nelson Velazquez delivered an RBI double in the home half of the seventh, giving Iowa a 3-2 lead. From there, the bullpen took over, as Brendon Little and Manuel Rodriguez each struck out two batters over their scoreless innings, giving Iowa their second straight win over the Saints.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Luis Vazquez went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, a home runs, two runs batted in and a walk out of the eight-hole. He is now hitting .318 in his limited time with Iowa this year.

Manuel Rodriguez earned his International League-leading 11th save of the season tonight with his perfect ninth inning. He struck out two of the three batters he faced, giving him 42 strikeouts in his 31.0 innings pitched this year.

Iowa is back for game three against the Saints tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

Iowa Cubs (49-32) 3, St. Paul Saints (49-33) 2

Jul 5th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

St. Paul

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

0

2

4

0

Iowa

0

1

0

0

1

0

1

0

x

3

7

0

St. Paul

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Stevenson, CF

.314

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

1

1

2

0

Martin, 2B

.091

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

Wallner, DH

.300

3

1 1

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

Larnach, LF

.305

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

Garlick, 1B

.248

3

0 1

1

0

0

1

1

0

7

1

Contreras, RF

.264

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

1

2

0

0

Williams, C

.274

4

1 1

0

1

0

0

0

3

8

0

Prato, 3B

.309

3

0 0

0

0

0

1

0

2

3

4

De Goti, SS

.170

2

0 1

1

0

0

0

1

1

1

2

a-Celestino, PH

.286

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

Sanchez, Aa, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bechtold, P

.271

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Schulfer, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Brice, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.270

30 2 4

3

1

0

2

5

12

24 8

a-Struck out for De Goti in the 9th.

BATTING

2B: Wallner (20, Thompson, R); Garlick (7, Thompson, R); De Goti (6, Thompson, R).

3B: Williams (2, Wick).

TB: De Goti 2; Garlick 2; Wallner 2; Williams 3.

RBI: Garlick (28); Prato (15).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Wallner; Larnach; Prato; Contreras.

SF: Prato.

Team RISP: 0-for-7.

Team LOB: 7.

FIELDING

DP: (Prato-Garlick).

Iowa

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Mastrobuoni, DH

.291

4

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

VelÃ¡zquez, CF

.261

4

0 1

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

0

Mervis, 1B

.284

2

0 0

0

0

0

0

2

1

6

0

Slaughter, 2B

.240

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

5

Rios, 3B

.270

3

1 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

Bote, LF

.268

4

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

2

2

0

Hill, RF

.275

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Vazquez, SS

.318

2

2 2

0

0

1

2

1

0

2

0

Windham, C

.344

3

0 2

1

0

0

0

0

0

12 0

Thompson, R, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wick, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Little, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

RodrÃ-guez, M, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.270

30 3 7

2

0

1

3

3

8

27 6

BATTING

2B: Windham (5, Sanchez, Aa); VelÃ¡zquez (12, Schulfer).

HR: Vazquez (2, 5th inning oïÂ¬Â Sanchez, Aa, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Bote; Mastrobuoni; Vazquez 5; VelÃ¡zquez 2; Windham 3.

RBI: Vazquez 2 (7); VelÃ¡zquez (31).

2-out RBI: VelÃ¡zquez; Vazquez.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Mastrobuoni; Slaughter 3.

Team RISP: 2-for-10.

Team LOB: 7.

BASERUNNING

SB: Mastrobuoni (7, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Sanchez, Aa/Williams); Vazquez (2, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â

Schulfer/Williams).

St. Paul

ERA

IP

H R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Sanchez, Aa

5.27

5.0

6 2

2

1

5

1

22

Bechtold

13.50

1.0

0 0

0

0

1

0

3

Schulfer (L, 3-3)

4.89

1.0

1

1

1

2

1

0

6

Brice

4.73

1.0

0 0

0

0

1

0

3

Totals

4.76

8.0

7

3

3

3

8

1

34

Iowa

ERA

IP

H R ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Thompson, R

5.26

6.0

3

1

1

3

7

0

24

Wick (W, 3-3)(BS, 2)

9.67

1.0

1

1

1

1

1

0

5

Little (H, 5)

5.50

1.0

0 0

0

1

2

0

4

RodrÃ-guez, M (S, 11)

4.65

1.0

0 0

0

0

2

0

3

Totals

5.42

9.0

4 2

2

5

12

0

36

WP: Little.

HBP: Rios (by Sanchez, Aa).

Pitches-strikes: Sanchez, Aa 90-59; Bechtold 12-8; Schulfer 20-9; Brice 8-7; Thompson, R 85-50; Wick 20-13; Little 22-11; RodrÃ-guez, M 14-8.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Sanchez, Aa 5-2; Bechtold 1-0; Schulfer 1-0; Brice 1-0; Thompson, R 4-3; Wick 0-1; Little 1-0; RodrÃ-guez, M 1-0.

Batters faced: Sanchez, Aa 22; Bechtold 3; Schulfer 6; Brice 3; Thompson, R 24; Wick 5; Little 4; RodrÃ-guez, M 3.

Umpires: HP: Austin Jones. 1B: Jennifer Pawol. 3B: Jonathan Parra.

OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer: James Hilchen

Weather: 78 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Wind: 10 mph, Out To RF

First pitch: 6:40 PM

T: 2:17

Att: 4,205

Venue: Principal Park

July 5, 2023

