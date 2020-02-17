Iowa Cubs Single Game Tickets on Sale March 1

Iowa Cubs single game tickets for the 2020 season will be on sale on Sunday, March 1 at 8:30 a.m. online. The Principal Park ticket office will open at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 for fans to purchase tickets in-person or over the phone.

The reigning PCL American Northern Division Champions open the season on April 9 in Nashville, before making their season debut at Principal Park on April 14 at 6:38 p.m. against San Antonio. The I-Cubs 70-game home schedule features 33 weekend dates, nine Firework Fridays, and games on Fourth of July, Father's Day and Labor Day.

Fans can expect an exciting lineup of promotions for 2020 that include MARVEL©, Star Wars and Princess theme nights; Iowa Caucuses, Demonios de Des Moines and Boy Scouts specialty jerseys; bobbleheads and more. Details will be released at the end of February.

