Iowa Cubs Announce Updated 2021 Schedule

DES MOINES - For health and safety reasons, Major League Baseball announced its decision to delay the 2021 Triple-A schedule by four weeks late yesterday afternoon. The Iowa Cubs season is now slated to begin on May 4 at Principal Park. Major League teams will utilize an alternate training site in April for players not on the active big league roster.

Per MLB, delaying the Triple-A slate until May will increase the likelihood that Minor League players may be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine prior to traveling and facing opponents. Using an alternate training site for Triple-A players also allows organizations to quickly and safely replace players on the active MLB roster.

"With COVID-19 still an adversary of live events and mass gatherings, we were aware that a delay to the season was a possibility," said Iowa Cubs President and General Manager, Sam Bernabe. "The reality is that the majority of our business comes after Memorial Day anyway. Vaccinations are trending in the right direction and we are confident that we will be able to have fans in the ballpark in some capacity when we open."

The Triple-A schedule will now span 120 games, trimmed from its original 142. Sixty dates will be played both at home and on the road.

More information on Iowa Cubs seating capacity, ticketing and COVID protocols will be released at a later date. To get all the lates news from the Iowa Cubs, visit www.iowacubs.com or sign up for our email newsletter.

