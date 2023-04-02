Iowa Comes Back for Third Straight Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (3-0) earned the sweep with a 12-11 victory over the Columbus Clippers (0-3), Sunday at Principal Park.

Both teams scored in each of the first three innings, with the Clippers opening the game scoring five runs on three home runs in the top of the first inning. Iowa answered back with a home run by Christopher Morel and a sacrifice fly by Jared Young to make it a 5-2 game after one.

Columbus grew their lead back to five with two more runs in the second on a home run and an RBI triple. The scoring didn't stop there, as Iowa scored four runs on one hit, one walk and four hit batters in the second inning to make it a 7-6 game.

An RBI double for Chris Roller in the top of the third made it an 8-6 game, but Iowa once again answered, tying the game with a two-run blast off the bat of Nelson Velazquez. For the first time all game, tied 8-8, neither team scored in the fourth inning.

The Clippers got out in front again in the fifth on an RBI single from Tyler Freeman and a two-run double by Bo Naylor. As they did the entire series, Iowa came back again with four runs in the sixth inning to take their first lead of the game.

Neither team scored after the sixth inning, posting zeroes as Iowa won their third consecutive game by a score of 12-11.

POSTGAME NOTES:

In his first appearance of the year, Nick Burdi earned a save, Iowa's first save as a team for the 2023 season. The righty allowed one hit and one walk but struck out two along the way.

Nelson Velázquez went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double, a home run and two runs batted in out of the three-hole today. The outfielder is hitting .462 through the first three games of the season.

Four players had multi-RBI games for Iowa today, driving in 10 of the team's 12 runs.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow and is scheduled to begin their first road trip of the series on Tuesday against St. Paul at CHS Field. First pitch against the Saints on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:37 PM. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

