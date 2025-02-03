Introducing UFL HQ: Arlington, TX
February 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
State-of-The-Art Facility at Arlington's Ballpark Circle To Serve As Football Headquarters For All Eight Teams
