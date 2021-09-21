Introducing the Wolves' New Blue Line Lounge

GLENVIEW, Illinois - When the Chicago Wolves host their season opener on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Allstate Arena, they'll also debut the team's remarkable new group hospitality experience: The Blue Line Lounge.

Located right next to the visiting team's bench, the Blue Line Lounge offers a group of 20 the chance to enjoy a Wolves game inches away from the action - yet also within arm's reach of their favorite food and drink.

"There's no ice-level group hospitality space like this anywhere else in Chicago professional sports," said Wolves president of business operations Jon Sata. "The only way you can get closer to a Wolves home game is to be on our active roster."

The Blue Line Lounge is available to groups on a per-game basis. The premium space features six glass seats, 10 elevated seats and several high-top tables along with room to stand together to experience the game. The lounge's capacity is 20 people, though groups can purchase up to four additional tickets.

Dry snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are provided for 20 people, but it's easy to arrange additional catering through Allstate Arena's concessionaire. Groups also receive eight parking passes close to the arena doors.

To secure the Blue Line Lounge for your group at one of the Wolves' 38 regular-season home games, contact a Wolves representative here or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

