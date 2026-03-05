Introducing the Referee Review System. Less Interruptions. More Rugby.

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Learn more: https://www.majorleague.rugby/rrs

#MLR2026







Major League Rugby Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.