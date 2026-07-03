Introducing the Pueblo Peppers: A New Era of Hockey in Pueblo

Published on July 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Pueblo Peppers News Release







We are excited to officially unveil our new team name, identity, and brand: the Pueblo Peppers.

This rebrand represents more than just a new logo- it reflects the culture, pride, and future of Pueblo. The Pueblo Peppers identity was created to celebrate the community that has supported hockey in Pueblo for generations while embracing a bold vision for the years ahead.

At the heart of the new logo are two of Pueblo's most recognizable symbols: the Pueblo Pepper and the Pueblo Sun. The Pepper represents the city's rich agricultural heritage, hardworking spirit, and nationally recognized identity. With more than 300 days of sunshine each year, the Pueblo Sun represents optimism, energy, strength, and a bright future that defines our community.

Together, these elements create a brand that is uniquely Pueblo- one that honors our roots while looking ahead to an exciting new chapter of hockey in our city.

The Pueblo Peppers are more than a team name. They are a celebration of the people, passion, and pride that make Pueblo special. We can't wait to begin this journey with our fans and continue building the best atmosphere in junior hockey.

Welcome to the next chapter.

Welcome to the Pueblo Peppers.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

Introducing the Pueblo Peppers: A New Era of Hockey in Pueblo - Pueblo Peppers

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