Introducing the Inaugural 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with Built2Win to showcase the best high school baseball talent across New York's Capital Region, as Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will play host to the Inaugural 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic on Saturday, June 8.

Each team will consist of players from schools within each of the five classifications across New York's Section 2. The rosters will be selected by a committee comprised of coaches, officials and local media. Built2Win is providing each team with uniforms, and is the designer of the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic logo.

"We are thrilled to partner with Built2Win on this incredible opportunity to have Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, our areas premier professional baseball venue, showcase all of the great local high school baseball talent in the Capital Region," said Matt Callahan, ValleyCats General Manager. "It will be exciting to see our future stars play on the same diamond where major leaguers like Jose Altuve and J.D. Martinez began their professional careers."

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium has been home to the Tri-City ValleyCats, Houston Astros' New York-Penn League affiliate, since 2002. Aside from the 38-game ValleyCats season, the stadium hosts the Hudson Valley Community College baseball team, regular season high school games, regional postseason play, travel and charity tournaments, and many other special events.

"We're excited to work with the ValleyCats on the inaugural 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic, a first of its kind opportunity to reward our standout local high school baseball players for their accomplishments," said Angel Rodriguez, Owner of Built2Win. "The Capital Region has always been ripe with baseball talent, and this event now allows us to provide them with their much deserved recognition."

Game time and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to tcvalleycats.com for the release of additional details.

