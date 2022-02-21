Introducing the Granite Inspection Group Diamond Club

We are proud to welcome the Granite Inspection Group to the Renegade family as one of our newest partners here at Dutchess Stadium! Our most exclusive seating directly behind home plate will now be known as the "Granite Inspection Group Diamond Club".

New amenities such as In-Seat Mobile Concession ordering, premium service from dedicated section ushers, and more will be available thanks to this partnership.

Every game Granite Inspection Group will be upgrading 4 lucky fans to "The Best Seats in the House" in the all-new Diamond Club. Groups of 4 will be selected at random to be upgraded from any of our other seating areas, so make sure to book your tickets today for your chance to see the game from the luxury of the Best Seats in the House!

The Diamond Club includes Sections 104-108, and are available to any and all purchasers. Whether you are a Season Ticket Member, planning a Group Outing, or buying Single Game Tickets, all are invited to be a part of the Diamond Club. Come enjoy a brand new experience, at the exact same price!

