Introducing the Family 4-Pack

The Spokane Indians Baseball Team and Spokane Tribe Casino are teaming up to make games at Avista Stadium even more affordable this summer. The new Family 4-Pack sponsored by Spokane Tribe Casino features (4) reserved bench seats, (4) Indians dogs, (4) Pepsi products, and (4) ice cream sandwiches all for just $60!

"The Spokane Indians remain committed to the goal of providing affordable family entertainment for everyone," said the team's Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "We are excited to partner with Spokane Tribe Casino to create this great offer for our fans."

Fans can purchase a Family 4-Pack by visiting the special offers section at SpokaneIndians.com or by clicking on the big blue button below. Dates for the Family 4-Pack include:

- Saturday, May 27th - Storybook Princess & Book Drive Night vs. Vancouver Canadians

- Sunday, June 18th - Father's Day Game vs. Eugene

- Friday, July 7th - Fireworks Night vs. Everett

- Thursday, August 17th - Back to School & Kid's Lunchbox Giveaway Night vs. Tri-City

- Saturday, September 2nd - Fireworks Night vs. Everett

"Spokane Tribe Casino is proud to team up with Spokane Indians Baseball to offer these valuable family ticket packages to our community," said Chris Marzotto, Director of Marketing for Spokane Tribe Casino. "We are happy to provide families with a fun, affordable, and memorable night out."

The Indians are in Everett for a six-game series against the AquaSox before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 23rd to host the Vancouver Canadians. That homestand features $10,000 Grand Slam Night, Storybook Princess Night, and our first ever Dinosaur Night!

In addition to the Family 4-Pack, fans can also choose from the following special offers from the Spokane Indians:

SCRAPS Bark in the Park Nights

Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section located in the Left Field Reserved Bench Seats and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters.

