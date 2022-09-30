Introducing September Kid of the Month: Abby Daniels

"I've been participating in Lemonade Day for four years," Abby Daniels, Larks Kid of the Month for September said.

Abby was named the Larks Kid of the Month, powered by MDU Resources.

"I thought it'd be fun and I wanted to help out my community. My mom is really big on helping out in the community with stuff, so I just followed after her in just three years," Abby said.

Abby raised over $4,000 for the Bismarck Cancer Center

"In 2019, I raised $400. In 2020, I raised $1,350, and then in 2021, I raised $2,250."

She chose Bismarck Cancer Center because she like many lost a loved one due to cancer.

"My grandma died of cancer when I was in first grade, so I wanted to help raise money for them so other people can survive. I want to thank all the businesses that helped me with my goal, and Bill Bryan, who also helped me."

